2 killed, more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more than 100 others, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA).

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter was 22 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Hualien city, and occurred 10.6 kilometers (6.5 miles) deep under the earth.

A total of 116 people got stuck at the Martial Hotel, three floors of which collapsed and ended up leaning on one side. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in the building, according to CNA.

Hualien’s administration’s urgent operation center said six buildings collapsed; a military hospital and two bridges were also damaged.

Taiwan is located in “Pacific Ring of Fire” earthquake and volcanic belt. More than 2,300 people lost their lives in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that took place in 1999.