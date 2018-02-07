Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
10:14, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
2 killed, more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake
2 killed, more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake

Some buildings collapse, bridges also see damage

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more than 100 others, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA).

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter was 22 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Hualien city, and occurred 10.6 kilometers (6.5 miles) deep under the earth.

A total of 116 people got stuck at the Martial Hotel, three floors of which collapsed and ended up leaning on one side. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in the building, according to CNA.

Hualien’s administration’s urgent operation center said six buildings collapsed; a military hospital and two bridges were also damaged.

Taiwan is located in “Pacific Ring of Fire” earthquake and volcanic belt. More than 2,300 people lost their lives in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that took place in 1999.



Related earthquake Taiwan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority

News

6.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan
6 1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan

Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours
Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern China
5 2 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern China

6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Iran
6 0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Iran

Rare 5.4-magnitude quake hits southern S. Korea
Rare 5 4-magnitude quake hits southern S Korea

Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists
Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists

French aerospace firms fined 227 mn euros
French aerospace firms fined 227 mn euros

Sri Lanka recovers cash stolen from Taiwan bank
Sri Lanka recovers cash stolen from Taiwan bank

Taiwan thanks allies for support at UN
Taiwan thanks allies for support at UN

Taiwan's unpopular premier resigns
Taiwan's unpopular premier resigns

Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty in leaks case
Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty in leaks case






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 