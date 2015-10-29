Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces after an alleged stabbing attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.

Hamzah Zamara, 19, was killed after he was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the southern West bank city of Hebron, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army, for its part, said the Palestinian was killed after he stabbed and lightly wounded a security guard in the community of Karmei Tzur in Hebron.

The Palestinian territories have remained dogged by tension since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Dec. 6.

The move has triggered world outcry and sparked angry protests in the Palestinian territories -- and multiple clashes with Israeli troops -- that have left at least 25 Palestinians dead.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up 17 Palestinians in overnight raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO.

Seven people were arrested by Israeli forces after raiding their homes in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

“Ten others were detained in raids on their homes in the northern West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarem, it added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian official figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in detention facilities throughout Israel.