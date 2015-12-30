Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court in eastern Turkey has remanded in custody on Wednesday three suspects for alleged drug trafficking, according to a judicial source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said anti-narcotic teams on Monday had carried an operation in the Ipekyolu district of the province of Van.

It added that five people on Monday were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and smuggling. Two were released under judicial control.

The three suspects were identified by their initials N.G., F.D. and V.G., it added.

The source said 9,174 grams of heroin were also seized during the operation.