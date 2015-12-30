Worldbulletin News

13:20, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court in eastern Turkey has remanded in custody on Wednesday three suspects for alleged drug trafficking, according to a judicial source. 

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said anti-narcotic teams on Monday had carried an operation in the Ipekyolu district of the province of Van.

It added that five people on Monday were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and smuggling. Two were released under judicial control.

The three suspects were identified by their initials N.G., F.D. and V.G., it added.

The source said 9,174 grams of heroin were also seized during the operation.



