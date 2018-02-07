Israel strikes military site near Damascus: Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on a Syrian military position near the capital Damascus on Wednesday, according to Syrian state media.

Israeli planes fired several missiles from inside the Lebanese airspace on the site in Damascus countryside, said a Syria military statement cited by the official SANA news agency.

According to the statement, Syrian air defense intercepted the missiles and destroyed most of them.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the claim.

No information is yet available about damage or casualties.

The statement held Israel fully responsible for the dangerous repercussions of its repeated and un-calculated hostile adventures.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has occasionally struck positions inside its war-ravaged neighbor, especially after mortar shells -- allegedly fired from Syrian territory -- fell inside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.