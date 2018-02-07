Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
11:28, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Israel strikes military site near Damascus: Syria
Israel strikes military site near Damascus: Syria

The missiles were reportedly fired from inside Lebanese airspace

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on a Syrian military position near the capital Damascus on Wednesday, according to Syrian state media. 

Israeli planes fired several missiles from inside the Lebanese airspace on the site in Damascus countryside, said a Syria military statement cited by the official SANA news agency. 

According to the statement, Syrian air defense intercepted the missiles and destroyed most of them. 

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the claim. 

No information is yet available about damage or casualties. 

The statement held Israel fully responsible for the dangerous repercussions of its repeated and un-calculated hostile adventures. 

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has occasionally struck positions inside its war-ravaged neighbor, especially after mortar shells -- allegedly fired from Syrian territory -- fell inside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



Related syria Israel Damascus
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority

News

Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E. Ghouta
Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E Ghouta

US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Syrian opposition urges UN take action on Idlib attack
Syrian opposition urges UN take action on Idlib attack

Turkish troops, Free Syrian Army liberate another hill
Turkish troops Free Syrian Army liberate another hill

9 injured in PYD/PKK terror cross-border rocket attacks
9 injured in PYD PKK terror cross-border rocket attacks

Turkish soldiers, Free Syrian Army liberate 1 village
Turkish soldiers Free Syrian Army liberate 1 village

Assad regime airstrikes kill 8 civilians in E. Ghouta
Assad regime airstrikes kill 8 civilians in E Ghouta

Israel reportedly launches airstrikes near Damascus
Israel reportedly launches airstrikes near Damascus

Assad regime hits Damascus suburb, kills 12 civilians
Assad regime hits Damascus suburb kills 12 civilians

Damascus’ Cultural Heritage: Al-Zahiriyya Library
Damascus Cultural Heritage Al-Zahiriyya Library

Deadly rocket fire hits near Damascus trade fair
Deadly rocket fire hits near Damascus trade fair

Regime attacks kill 2 civilians in Damascus
Regime attacks kill 2 civilians in Damascus

Israel arrests 18 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 18 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack

Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

Israel razes two classes in Bedouin school in Jerusalem
Israel razes two classes in Bedouin school in Jerusalem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 