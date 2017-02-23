Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
12:11, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU

Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said Wednesday that Ankara had finalized a draft document for Turkish citizens to travel to Schengen countries visa-free and would be submitting it to the EU Commission soon.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Celik said, “We have completed the work [on visa liberalization]. These documents will be submitted to the EU Commission very soon.”    

He said Ankara had fulfilled all of the obligations regarding visa liberalization.

“Turkey has met all 72 requirements for the deal,” he said, adding that Ankara had also proposed a summit between the EU and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the provisional date of June, 2018.

“Such a summit might be productive in terms of delivering a global message,” he noted.

Under a EU-Turkey readmission agreement signed in March 2016, Ankara is supposed to readmit all irregular asylum seekers who reach Greek islands from Turkey.

Visa liberalization for Turkish citizens traveling to Schengen zone countries is one of the key EU promises made under the deal.

 


Related turkey eu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey Bangladesh experience best period says envoy
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy

Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara  
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU

Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik  
Turkey 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital

Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting

Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media

Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35 
Turkey is not occupying Afrin Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order
Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Pope says 'Buongiorno' to Erdogan during meeting at Apostol Palace
117 migrants held in Turkey
117 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli, and 42 in eastern Erzurum
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

‘It is our sovereign right to explore resources in eastern Mediterranean region,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says

News

Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications

Celik says 'blackmailing' Turkey weakens EU
Celik says 'blackmailing' Turkey weakens EU

EU Council vows to strengthen cooperation with Turkey
EU Council vows to strengthen cooperation with Turkey

Romania says Turkish access to EU would boost economies
Romania says Turkish access to EU would boost economies

Turkey 'believes in EU common values'
Turkey 'believes in EU common values'

Cavusoglu predicts Turkey-EU summit
Cavusoglu predicts Turkey-EU summit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 