Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
12:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy

Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ankara and Dhaka experience the "best" period in their relations, Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey Allama Siddiki said.

"When you look at the relations between the countries from past to present, we experience the best period," Siddiki said.

"We have multifaceted relations with Turkey. Our relations have improved in many areas," Siddiki said.

He added a formal process had started to enhance bilateral relations in the areas of economy, trade, tourism, education and defense. 

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Bangladesh was nearly $1 billion in 2017.

Siddiki said Bangladesh holds Turkey in high esteem.

"The word 'Turkey' is well known in Bangladesh. There is reverence and love for Turkey and Turkish people. We like Turkish people," he added.

Siddiki said they took advantage of this brotherhood between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment and tourism.



Related Bangladesh Allama Siddiki
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey Bangladesh experience best period says envoy
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy

Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara  
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU

Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik  
Turkey 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital

Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting

Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media

Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35 
Turkey is not occupying Afrin Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order
Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Pope says 'Buongiorno' to Erdogan during meeting at Apostol Palace
117 migrants held in Turkey
117 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli, and 42 in eastern Erzurum
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

‘It is our sovereign right to explore resources in eastern Mediterranean region,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says

News

Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return
Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return

Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema
Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema

Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children

Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh
Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh

Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh’s war
Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh s war






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 