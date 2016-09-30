Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:20, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
13:08, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Gunmen kill 2 soldiers in NW Pakistan
Gunmen kill 2 soldiers in NW Pakistan

Taliban claim attack on military vehicle

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two security personnel were killed and three others wounded in an armed attack in northwestern Waziristan Agency near the Afghan border late Tuesday night, local officials said Wednesday.

"A military vehicle was ambushed near Idak village of North Waziristan when the soldiers were on their way to Bannu district," a local political administration official said over the phone on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

The injured security personnel have been shifted to a military hospital in Bannu, he added. 

In a separate attack in Bajaur Agency, a tribal elder Malik Farooq was killed when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Charmang area near the Afghan border on Wednesday. 

Outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for both attacks in a statement. 

Bajaur and North Waziristan are among the seven semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan, which had been a battleground between the army and the Taliban from 2008 to 2014. 

According to the Pakistan army, nearly 5,000 militants have been killed in the counter-terror operations in both regions that have left more than 400 troops dead.



Related Pakistan Gunmen soldier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority

News

5 soldiers killed in eastern Turkey avalanche
5 soldiers killed in eastern Turkey avalanche

16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide last year
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide last year

One soldier killed in northwest Cameroon
One soldier killed in northwest Cameroon

Kashmir: 3 militants, 1 Indian soldier killed
Kashmir 3 militants 1 Indian soldier killed

WWI letters of Ottoman soldiers to reach families
WWI letters of Ottoman soldiers to reach families

US: Bergdahl avoids prison, dishonorably discharged
US Bergdahl avoids prison dishonorably discharged

Gunmen kill 4 policemen in Pakistan
Gunmen kill 4 policemen in Pakistan

Gunmen kill policeman guarding U.N. building in Libya's capital
Gunmen kill policeman guarding U N building in Libya's capital

Gunmen attack police station in Somalia

Pakistan praises Turkey's effort on Jammu Kashmir
Pakistan praises Turkey's effort on Jammu Kashmir

Turkey condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Pakistan

Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis

Bill Gates announces to expand aid for Pakistan
Bill Gates announces to expand aid for Pakistan

4 Pakistani soldiers die in Kashmir border clash 
4 Pakistani soldiers die in Kashmir border clash

Pakistan rejects Indian army's 'nuclear bluff' comment
Pakistan rejects Indian army's 'nuclear bluff' comment






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 