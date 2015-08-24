Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:13, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Economy
13:24, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'
Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'

Cryptocurrencies are illegal in Turkey but we are looking at blockchain technology: Deputy Premier Simsek  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey cares about blockchain technology and intends to do its own unique work on cryptocurrency, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said late Tuesday.

Blockchain technology, originally developed as part of digital currency Bitcoin, is a record of transactions -- any movement of money, goods or secure data -- like a traditional ledger, according to the U.S.-based investment banking giant, Goldman Sachs.

In remarks made to a local TV, Simsek said a working group had been set up to analyze the topic but clarified that cryptocurrencies were currently illegal in Turkey.

"However, blockchain is a technology that will raise productivity and accelerate digitalization," he said.

Simsek also said Turkey's public finance and banking systems were durable against potential shocks, adding that the country would make several reforms to protect it from such shocks in the next six months.

Turkish banking sector's annual net profit reached 49.1 billion Turkish liras ($13 billion) in 2017, hitting an all-time high profit, according to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) last week.

Turkey's economic confidence index also increased, month-on-month, in January, soaring 10 percent, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) last week.

He said it was untrue that Turkey was heavily in debt and that the welfare witnessed in recent times was a result of such debt.

"Turkey's total debt's, including household, state, companies and financial sector, ratio to its national income is 141 percent; this ratio in the world is over 320 percent."

He said Turkey's target was to reduce inflation rate to a single digit in the short-term -- by this year-end -- approach 5 percent in the medium-term and keep it in the range of 1-3 percent in the long-term.

The country's annual inflation rate was 10.35 percent in January, according to TurkStat Monday.

Simsek also said a summit would be held by the end of March between Turkey and the EU after a long time.

"EU process contributed to Turkey's recent period performance positively; we introduced three high-level dialogue mechanisms with the EU last December, Turkey is not cutting loose from EU," he added.

He said the most concrete topic with EU in the economy area was enlargement of the content of Customs Union.

About Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, he said terror's cost to the country was huge.

If the terror threat persists, Turkey's future will be in jeopardy in the medium-long-term; therefore, removing such threats would pave the way forward for the country, he added.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched an operation to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 


Related Turkey cryptocurrency
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey intends to do unique cryptocurrency work'
Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'

Cryptocurrencies are illegal in Turkey but we are looking at blockchain technology: Deputy Premier Simsek  
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high

Turkey produced 37.5M tons of crude steel in 2017, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open

BIST 100 falls 2.19 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates rise
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France

Amazon did not reveal how much it had paid over a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.
Global stock markets selloff accelerates
Global stock markets selloff accelerates

Wall Street kicked off the global selloff on Friday as a bright non-farm payrolls report sent Treasury bond yields soaring on fears of a quicker-than-anticipated increase in borrowing costs.
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis

Profit after tax increased to 106 million euros ($132 million) in the group's third quarter, or three months to December, from a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers grew six percent to 30.4 million people.
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77  
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion

Optimism has returned to the 19-nation single currency area in recent months, as the economy appears finally to be climbing out of the long gloom that followed the financial crisis.
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017
Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017

Number of registered motor vehicles surpasses 22 million: TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.24 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 3.7470
Turkey earned nearly 1B from hazelnut exports Report
Turkey earned nearly $1B from hazelnut exports: Report

Over 150,000 tons of hazelnuts exported between last September and January, according to data  
Turkish stocks up at opening session
Turkish stocks up at opening session

BIST 100 index gains 0.41 percent at opening; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate goes up to 3.7600
US oil production nears record set in 1970
US oil production nears record set in 1970

New government report finds that production last November averaged above 10 million barrels per day
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017

EU28 unemployment rate recorded at 7.3 pct, eurozone unemployment rate stood at 8.7 pct last year, says Eurostat
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies

The social media giant said it is barring ads for "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency."
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 index rises 368.5 pts; US dollar-lira rate slightly rises to 3.7690

News

Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

Mnuchin warns against anonymous cryptocurrencies
Mnuchin warns against anonymous cryptocurrencies

N.Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks: Seoul spy agency
N Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks Seoul spy agency

Germany condemns PYD/PKK rocket attacks on Turkey
Germany condemns PYD PKK rocket attacks on Turkey

Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent
Turkey's animal production surges 8 6 percent

Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high

Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Turkey 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 