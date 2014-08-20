Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:13, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Europe
13:40, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Germany: Merkel, SPD agree on coalition government
Germany: Merkel, SPD agree on coalition government

Chancellor's conservative bloc and Social Democrats reach breakthrough after record 136 days of political stalemate

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc and the Social Democrats have agreed to form a “grand coalition” government after 136 days of political stalemate, media reported on Wednesday. 

Leaders of the Christian democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have reached a breakthrough after marathon talks that started Tuesday morning, German news agency DPA reported. 

The SPD, which had been reluctant to enter a new coalition with conservatives, is expected to hold key ministerial posts, including foreign, finance and labor, according to the reports. 

Merkel’s Bavarian ally Christian Social Union (CSU) secured four ministries, including the Interior.  

The coalition deal is still subject to approval by the SPD’s around 460,000 members. 

The SPD’s traditional left-wing and the youth organization, Jusos, have been opposing a coalition government with the Christian Democrats, and calling for a reform within the party. 

On Sept. 24, the Social Democrats suffered their worst election result in decades, but remained the second-largest party in parliament.

Many Social Democrats have blamed their poor showing on the party's membership in the previous “grand coalition”.

 


Related Merkel Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers

News

Merkel faces test in state vote before tough coalition talks
Merkel faces test in state vote before tough coalition talks

Merkel: EU leaders to discuss future ties with Turkey
Merkel EU leaders to discuss future ties with Turkey

Merkel rejects use of force in N. Korea and verbal 'escalation'
Merkel rejects use of force in N Korea and verbal

Germany's Merkel sees dip in support
Germany's Merkel sees dip in support

Merkel says open to creating eurozone budget
Merkel says open to creating eurozone budget

Chancellor Merkel’s party backs closer EU-Turkey ties
Chancellor Merkel s party backs closer EU-Turkey ties

Germany condemns PYD/PKK rocket attacks on Turkey
Germany condemns PYD PKK rocket attacks on Turkey

Confidence grows for deal on new Merkel government
Confidence grows for deal on new Merkel government

Germany to not move embassy to Jerusalem
Germany to not move embassy to Jerusalem

German police disperse rally of PYD/PKK’s supporters
German police disperse rally of PYD PKK s supporters

Germany: Far-right AfD politician converts to Islam
Germany Far-right AfD politician converts to Islam

Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 