Middle East
14:32, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

Egypt reopens Gaza crossing for 3 days
Egypt reopens Gaza crossing for 3 days

The terminal will remain open in both directions

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian authorities on Wednesday reopened the Rafah border crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip for three days, according to the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo. 

In a statement, the embassy said the terminal will remain open until Friday to allow stranded Palestinians to cross in both directions. 

Egyptian authorities have yet to confirm the reopening. 

Blockaded by Israel -- by air, land and sea -- since 2007, the Gaza Strip has seven border crossings linking it to the outside world. 

Six of these are controlled by Israel, while the seventh -- the Rafah crossing -- is controlled by Egypt, which keeps it tightly sealed for the most part since the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in a 2013 military coup. 

Israel sealed four of its commercial crossings with Gaza in June 2007 after Palestinian group Hamas wrested control of the strip from the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.



