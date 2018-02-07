Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:13, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Turkey
14:43, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent
Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent

Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat

World Bulletin / News Desk

The total number of animals in Turkey amounted to 60.7 million heads last year, an 8.6 percent rise year-on-year, according to the country's statistical authority on Wednesday. 

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the number of bovine animals -- including cattle and buffalo -- reached 16.1 million heads in 2017, marking an annual increase of 13.2 percent. 

"In the group of bovine animals, cattle number increased by 13.2 percent, and became 15.9 million heads; buffalo number increased by 13.6 percent, and became 161,439 heads," the institute said.

Official data showed that the total number of ovine animals rose by 7.2 percent over the same period, reaching 44.3 million heads, including nearly 33.7 million sheep and 10.6 million goats. 

The figures also revealed that there were over 0.3 million heads of donkey, horses, mules, camels, and pigs in Turkey as of end of 2017.

Meanwhile, the country produced 20.7 million tons milk, up 12 percent year-on-year, and 114,471 tons honey with an annual hike of 8.3 percent. Turkey's exports of dairy products, birds eggs, natural honey amounted to over $700 million while imports stood at around $120 million in 2017.  

As noted in the report, the number of poultry animals -- chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese -- stood at nearly 350 million heads, rising 4.4 percent from the end of 2016. 

Some 221 million heads of broiler hen and 121 million heads of laying hen were counted under chickens, which constitutes 98.5 percent of all poultry animals in Turkey. 

TurkStat releases animal production statistics twice a year. The data are collected through province and district directorates of Turkey's Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ministry. 

In the recent months, the country has been debating the overseas meat purchases issue due to the rising prices in the domestic markets.

In 2017, Turkey's live animal exports stood at nearly $35 million, while the country imported $1.2 billion worth of live animals, compared to the previous year's imports amounting to $600 million and exports worth around $30 million. 

The share of the sub-group "agriculture, forestry and fishing" in the country's 9-month gross domestic product last year was nearly 6 percent, with around 136.8 billion Turkish liras ($38 billion).

In 2016, all economic activities for agriculture, forestry, and fishing, which also include raising livestock, had a 6.2 percent share in the nation's economy, totaling nearly 161.3 billion Turkish liras (around $53.4 billion).

The average U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate in the first three quarters of 2017 was 3.60, while one dollar traded for 3.03 lira on average in 2016.

 


Related Turkey Production
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish military rejects propaganda against Afrin op
Turkish military rejects propaganda against Afrin op

Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'
'Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'

Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Turkey's animal production surges 8 6 percent
Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent

Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Turkey Bangladesh experience best period says envoy
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy

Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara  
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU

Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik  
Turkey 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital

Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting

Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media

Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35 
Turkey is not occupying Afrin Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order
Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces

News

Turkey's crude steel production rises
Turkey's crude steel production rises

Germany condemns PYD/PKK rocket attacks on Turkey
Germany condemns PYD PKK rocket attacks on Turkey

Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'
Turkey intends to do unique cryptocurrency work'

Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high

Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Turkey 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 