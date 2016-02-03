Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

World Bulletin / News Desk
Barzani refuted earlier assertions by Iraqi officials that back salaries owed to health and education ministry employees in the Kurdish region had been disbursed, insisting the monies had yet to arrive in Erbil.
Asked about the region’s planned 2018 parliamentary polls, Barzani said: “There are no obstacles as far as I know, but some technical issues still must be resolved.”
Masoud Haidar, a Kurdish member of Iraq’s parliament and member of the assembly’s finance committee, said the central government had disbursed $200 million last week for the payment of overdue public-sector salaries in the Kurdish region.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s administration, however, has cast doubt on this figure, saying the salary disbursements would be based on the government’s latest census of civil servants.
According to KRG figures, roughly 1.4 million civil servants currently work in the KRG.
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers