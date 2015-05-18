'Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish presidential spokesperson on Wednesday said visa liberalization with the European Union in 2018 will boost the country’s relations with the EU states.

Speaking at a news briefing in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin said they expect the visa-free regime to be realized soon.

"The launch of this [visa liberation] in 2018 will accelerate Turkey-EU relations," said Kalin.

Kalin said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a Turkey-EU summit scheduled to be held in Bulgaria’s Varna city on March 26.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said Ankara had finalized a draft document for Turkish citizens to travel to Schengen countries visa-free and would be submitting it to the EU Commission soon.

Under a EU-Turkey readmission agreement signed in March 2016, Ankara is supposed to readmit all irregular asylum seekers who reach Greek islands from Turkey.

Visa liberalization for Turkish citizens traveling to Schengen zone countries is one of the key EU promises made under the deal.