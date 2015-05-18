'Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a news briefing in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin said they expect the visa-free regime to be realized soon.
"The launch of this [visa liberation] in 2018 will accelerate Turkey-EU relations," said Kalin.
Kalin said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a Turkey-EU summit scheduled to be held in Bulgaria’s Varna city on March 26.
Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said Ankara had finalized a draft document for Turkish citizens to travel to Schengen countries visa-free and would be submitting it to the EU Commission soon.
Under a EU-Turkey readmission agreement signed in March 2016, Ankara is supposed to readmit all irregular asylum seekers who reach Greek islands from Turkey.
Visa liberalization for Turkish citizens traveling to Schengen zone countries is one of the key EU promises made under the deal.
Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara
Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib
Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin
Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35
Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch
Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces