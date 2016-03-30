Yemen PM urges Saudis to investigate Aden violence

World Bulletin / News Desk

Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr on Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia and a military coalition fighting Houthi groups to investigate recent deadly clashes in Yemen’s coastal city of Aden.

Dozens were killed and scores injured in three days of clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden last month.

The violence broke out amid accusations by the so-called Southern Transitional Council to the Saudi-backed government of pushing Yemen to the brink of famine.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, bin Daghr described the clashes as a “coup” against internationally-recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, according to a government source.

“Bin Daghr called on Saudi Arabia and the Arab coalition to launch an investigation into the recent incidents in Aden,” the source said.

The violence came to a halt after Hadi and the Saudi-led coalition called for both sides to observe a cease-fire.

Aden has served as a temporary headquarters for Hadi's Saudi-backed government since Houthi groups overran much of the country -- including capital Sanaa -- in 2014.

The following year, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy force -- launched a massive military campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.