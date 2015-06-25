Libya commander turns self in for ICC questioning

World Bulletin / News Desk
Mahmoud al-Werfalli is a high-ranking officer in the army of military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control large swathes of eastern and southern Libya.
"Upon instruction from the [army's] General Command and Commander-in-Chief Khalifa Haftar, I will turn myself in to military police in the city of Al-Marj [which serves as army HQ] to be questioned by ICC officials," al-Werfalli said in a video posted online.
One government official, speaking anonymously due to the issue’s sensitivity, confirmed to Anadolu Agency that al-Werfalli had already turned himself in to the authorities.
Last year, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for al-Werfalli amid allegations that he had committed war crimes in Libya.
In an earlier video that surfaced online, al-Werfalli can be seen executing 10 people in Benghazi after the eastern city was rocked by a deadly bombing.
Last month, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) demanded al-Werfalli’s immediate extradition.
Libya has been dogged by chaos and political uncertainty since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
The ensuing power vacuum led to the emergence of several rival seats of government, including one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli, along with a plethora of heavily-armed militia groups.
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers