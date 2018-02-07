Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:14, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Africa
17:26, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
African migrants in Israel protest forcible deportation
African migrants in Israel protest forcible deportation

Israel has deported about 20,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers since 2012

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thousands of African migrants and asylum-seekers demonstrated outside the Rwandan Embassy in Israel on Wednesday against government plans to deport them from the country. 

The protesters, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, gathered outside the embassy in the northern city of Herzliya to protest plans to forcibly return them back to their home country or to a third country. 

“I have spent over 9 months in the desert to arrive here and I will not go back to Sudan where I will be killed or forced to join a militia,” Kishmar, 33, one of the protesters, told Anadolu Agency. 

“I only want to live here in peace and see my family lives safely,” added Kishmer, who has been in Israel since 2011. 

The Sudanese refugee called on the Rwandan government not to cooperate with Israeli deportation plan. 

“This is a racist plan and Rwanda should not take part on it,” he said. 

Last August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to deport African "infiltrators", a pledge seen as rallying call to his far-right supporters ahead of 2019 elections. 

But his government came under immense international pressure to halt discriminatory and "racist" treatment of African asylum-seekers. 

With both Rwanda and Uganda insisting that they will not welcome asylum-seekers deported from Israel, the UN refugee agency UNHCR insists that Israel should now properly review their status and consider them for asylum within Israel. 

According to figures from Israel’s Immigration and Absorption Authority, some 55,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers currently reside in the country, roughly 90 percent of whom hail from either Sudan or Eritrea. 

Most of them arrived in Israel -- via Egypt -- during the period from 2006 to 2013 before a security fence was erected along the border between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. 

Since 2012, Israel has deported about 20,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers who illegally entered the country. 

Out of 13,764 asylum applications submitted as of July, only 10 Eritreans and one Sudanese national were granted official refugee status. 

 


Related African migrants
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers

News

Horn of Africa migrants flock to Yemen despite conflict
Horn of Africa migrants flock to Yemen despite conflict

18 migrants found dead in Niger's desert
18 migrants found dead in Niger's desert

Quarter of French Africans feel discrimination at work
Quarter of French Africans feel discrimination at work

Niger passes law to tackle migrant smuggling
Niger passes law to tackle migrant smuggling

Forty migrants reported drowned in Mediterranean
Forty migrants reported drowned in Mediterranean

Tunisia rescues 80 African refugees
Tunisia rescues 80 African refugees






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 