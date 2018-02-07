African migrants in Israel protest forcible deportation

World Bulletin / News Desk
The protesters, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, gathered outside the embassy in the northern city of Herzliya to protest plans to forcibly return them back to their home country or to a third country.
“I have spent over 9 months in the desert to arrive here and I will not go back to Sudan where I will be killed or forced to join a militia,” Kishmar, 33, one of the protesters, told Anadolu Agency.
“I only want to live here in peace and see my family lives safely,” added Kishmer, who has been in Israel since 2011.
The Sudanese refugee called on the Rwandan government not to cooperate with Israeli deportation plan.
“This is a racist plan and Rwanda should not take part on it,” he said.
Last August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to deport African "infiltrators", a pledge seen as rallying call to his far-right supporters ahead of 2019 elections.
But his government came under immense international pressure to halt discriminatory and "racist" treatment of African asylum-seekers.
With both Rwanda and Uganda insisting that they will not welcome asylum-seekers deported from Israel, the UN refugee agency UNHCR insists that Israel should now properly review their status and consider them for asylum within Israel.
According to figures from Israel’s Immigration and Absorption Authority, some 55,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers currently reside in the country, roughly 90 percent of whom hail from either Sudan or Eritrea.
Most of them arrived in Israel -- via Egypt -- during the period from 2006 to 2013 before a security fence was erected along the border between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Since 2012, Israel has deported about 20,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers who illegally entered the country.
Out of 13,764 asylum applications submitted as of July, only 10 Eritreans and one Sudanese national were granted official refugee status.
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers