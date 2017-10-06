Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:16, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Economy
Update: 05:40, 08 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis

Top of the watchdogs' list is a 760-billion-euro ($940 billion) mass of bad loans that was still weighing on banks' balance sheets in the third quarter of 2017, a figure that had fallen by 200 billion over two years.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eurozone banks have made progress since the financial crisis, but must do more to put their houses in order during economic good times, European Central Bank (ECB) watchdogs said Wednesday.

"Certain banks must do more. In particular, they must clean up their balance sheets," chief ECB supervisor Daniele Nouy told reporters in Frankfurt.

So-called non-performing loans (NPLs) -- on which borrowers have failed to keep up with repayments -- "drag down profits, they divert resources that could be put to more productive use, and they keep banks from financing the real economy," Nouy said.

"Banks should use the good times to reduce NPLs... once a downturn sets in, it will become much harder," she added.

For its part, the ECB will lay out more clearly how it expects banks to set aside cash to cover the risks of future bad loans in an update to its guidance.

With the banking sector more robust, plans to establish a eurozone-wide deposit insurance scheme known as EDIS could advance "a step further", Nouy continued.

The European Commission in Brussels is keen to push forward with the scheme, but governments and lenders in wealthier, more stable countries like Germany and the Netherlands fear they will end up on the hook for upsets in nations like Italy or Greece with higher debt levels.

Meanwhile, the ECB's deputy banking supervision chief Sabine Lautenschlaeger warned that banks "must continue to prepare for any outcome, including a hard Brexit" if talks between London and Brussels on Britain's departure from the EU fail to reach an agreement.

Uncertainty still looms large over whether London-based lenders will retain their privileged access to EU markets after Britain leaves next year.

Eight have already submitted applications for a eurozone banking license while four others will "significantly extend their activities in the euro area," Lautenschlaeger said.

Any remaining banks must present their plans at the very latest by June, she added.

"We won't tolerate any empty shells," Lautenschlaeger said, reiterating supervisors' longstanding insistence that "banks need to establish sufficient local capabilities in areas such as pricing, trading, hedging and risk management" if they move onto the Continent.



Related ECB Bank crisis
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's industrial production rises in December
Turkey's industrial production rises in December

Industrial output in December 2017 rises 8.7 pct year-on-year, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.37 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate increases to 3.79 while EUR/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.66  
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis

Top of the watchdogs' list is a 760-billion-euro ($940 billion) mass of bad loans that was still weighing on banks' balance sheets in the third quarter of 2017, a figure that had fallen by 200 billion over two years.
Turkey intends to do unique cryptocurrency work'
Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'

Cryptocurrencies are illegal in Turkey but we are looking at blockchain technology: Deputy Premier Simsek  
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high

Turkey produced 37.5M tons of crude steel in 2017, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open

BIST 100 falls 2.19 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates rise
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France

Amazon did not reveal how much it had paid over a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.
Global stock markets selloff accelerates
Global stock markets selloff accelerates

Wall Street kicked off the global selloff on Friday as a bright non-farm payrolls report sent Treasury bond yields soaring on fears of a quicker-than-anticipated increase in borrowing costs.
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis

Profit after tax increased to 106 million euros ($132 million) in the group's third quarter, or three months to December, from a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers grew six percent to 30.4 million people.
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77  
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion

Optimism has returned to the 19-nation single currency area in recent months, as the economy appears finally to be climbing out of the long gloom that followed the financial crisis.
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017
Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017

Number of registered motor vehicles surpasses 22 million: TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.24 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 3.7470
Turkey earned nearly 1B from hazelnut exports Report
Turkey earned nearly $1B from hazelnut exports: Report

Over 150,000 tons of hazelnuts exported between last September and January, according to data  
Turkish stocks up at opening session
Turkish stocks up at opening session

BIST 100 index gains 0.41 percent at opening; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate goes up to 3.7600
US oil production nears record set in 1970
US oil production nears record set in 1970

New government report finds that production last November averaged above 10 million barrels per day

News

ECB fines rescued Italian bank 11.2 mln euros
ECB fines rescued Italian bank 11 2 mln euros

Euro's global role could grow as Europe stabilises: ECB
Euro's global role could grow as Europe stabilises ECB

Top ECB economist sees fewer risks to eurozone recovery
Top ECB economist sees fewer risks to eurozone recovery

Trump, Brexit causing economic uncertainty: ECB chief
Trump Brexit causing economic uncertainty ECB chief

US macroeconomic data 'leaked', ECB claims
US macroeconomic data 'leaked' ECB claims

ECB to extend money-printing to get euro zone moving
ECB to extend money-printing to get euro zone moving






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 