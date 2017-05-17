Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested

World Bulletin / News Desk

The former secretary general of the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) was arrested Thursday in western Turkey over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Mehmet Kaya, who was a fugitive, was arrested in Canakkale, a western province of Turkey where he was hiding, as part of an investigation into FETO.

The arrest came during a police operation targeting 10 separate locations in Canakkale following a decision from the provincial chief prosecutor's office.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, according to the Turkish government.