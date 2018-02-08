Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks

World Bulletin / News Desk
His remarks came after Le Drian claimed Turkey had targeted civilians in the operation and “violated international law.”
“Our country is determined to use its legitimate right to self-defense to the furthest extent,” Aksoy said in a written statement.
“We expect our allies to take part in the fight against terrorist organizations in Afrin and not fall in a position that supports terrorist organizations with the steps they take and the words they utter,” Aksoy said.
He added, “The operation Turkey is conducting, on contrary to the claims of the French minister, is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria. We expect our allies to see this fact.”
