14:17, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Turkey
09:35, 08 February 2018 Thursday

Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Thursday responded to the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian statement about the ongoing Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch in Syria.

His remarks came after Le Drian claimed Turkey had targeted civilians in the operation and “violated international law.”

“Our country is determined to use its legitimate right to self-defense to the furthest extent,” Aksoy said in a written statement.

“We expect our allies to take part in the fight against terrorist organizations in Afrin and not fall in a position that supports terrorist organizations with the steps they take and the words they utter,” Aksoy said.

He added, “The operation Turkey is conducting, on contrary to the claims of the French minister, is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria. We expect our allies to see this fact.”

 



Turkey's FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
