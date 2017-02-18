Press agenda on February 08

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential Complex
ANKARA - Following ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army launched on Jan. 20 to clear terrorists from Afrin, Syria's north.
ANKARA - Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications to announce airport statistics for January.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce industrial production index for December 2017.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Egyptian capital to host FM-level talks between Cairo, Khartoum to discuss ongoing diplomatic dispute.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Munich Security Conference (MSC) to release its annual report on international security.
PALESTINE
Israel's longstanding policy of assassination
ETHIOPIA
Turkey's Ethiopian alumnus making it in big way at home
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Feb. 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Feb. 06, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Buletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Feb. 02, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Feb. 1, 2018.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018