Today's News
14:17, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Media
09:37, 08 February 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on February 08
Press agenda on February 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Feb. 8, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential Complex

ANKARA - Following ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army launched on Jan. 20 to clear terrorists from Afrin, Syria's north.

ANKARA - Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications to announce airport statistics for January.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce industrial production index for December 2017. 

 

EGYPT

CAIRO - Egyptian capital to host FM-level talks between Cairo, Khartoum to discuss ongoing diplomatic dispute. 

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Munich Security Conference (MSC) to release its annual report on international security.

 

PALESTINE

Israel's longstanding policy of assassination

 

ETHIOPIA

Turkey's Ethiopian alumnus making it in big way at home

 



News

