Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:17, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Health & Environment
09:52, 08 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet

Study finds compound found in asparagus can help spread deadly type of breast cancer throughout the body

World Bulletin / News Desk

Diet may impact the spread of some cancers, according to a study published Wednesday by an international team of researchers.

In studies with mice, the scientists found that a certain amino acid found in some foods played a significant role in increasing the spread of one of the deadliest forms of breast cancer to other areas in the body.

The amino acid is known as asparagine and is commonly found in asparagus, its namesake. The chemical compound is also found in dairy, beef, poultry, eggs, fish, potatoes, beans, nuts, soy and grains. Most fruits and vegetables are low in asparagine, the researchers point out. 

In treating the mice, the researchers found that restricting the amount of asparagus in the animals’ diet reduced the spread of the cancer. The cells used are called triple-negative breast cancer cells, which grow and spread faster than most other cancers. 

Research was conducted at 12 institutions across the globe. One of the authors, Simon Knott of Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, noted that the study adds credence to the theory that there is a complex interplay between diet and cancer.

“Our study adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests diet can influence the course of the disease,” Knott said in a statement. 

The researchers said they are planning to soon run tests on human cells. If the results in people are similar, they believe reducing asparagine could become a treatment option for future patients.

The team also believes the study has implications for not just breast cancer, but other types of metastatic cancers as well.

“The study results are extremely suggestive that changes in diet might impact both how an individual responds to primary therapy and their chances of lethal disease spreading later in life," said senior author Gregory Hannon of the University of Cambridge in England.



Related CANCER diet
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet

Study finds compound found in asparagus can help spread deadly type of breast cancer throughout the body
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

Cholera outbreak has killed 83 people in the country since last October
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey

6-month-old brought to Istanbul for surgery
Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution
'Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution

Brussels said it was running out of patience with states -- including the EU's three biggest economies -- that had failed to take steps to improve air quality despite years of warnings.
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera

Consignment of assorted medical supplies airlifted to Lusaka
Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years
Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years

Here is a look back at the major oil spills around the world in the past five decades:
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis

More than 100,000 people -- half of them children -- die every year due to waterborne diseases, experts say
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands

Located in the bustling Adjame quarter of Ivory Coast's main city and commercial hub, the haven for fake medicine has been targeted time and again by authorities and stockpiles burnt.
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile paper ceramics
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile, paper, ceramics

Seven firms to receive ecolabel certifying that their products are environment-friendly
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record

Disasters saddle U.S. with $306 billion price tag, cause 362 deaths
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children

Association for Prevention of Drug Abuse head says close to more than 2.5 million children are drug addicts in Bangladesh
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins coming out of the
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins coming out of the cold

King penguins are certainly accustomed to chilly weather, more so than species like the Humboldt that prefer somewhat warmer climes, said zoo curator Malu Celli.
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak

Some eight million children and teenagers across the Southeast Asian nation will receive the shot to prevent further spread of the disease which is caused by a bacterial infection.
Smog should stop play Indian doctors tell cricket bosses
Smog should stop play, Indian doctors tell cricket bosses

Two players vomited on the pitch, and play had to be halted briefly.
Philippines suspends world-first dengue vaccine
Philippines suspends world-first dengue vaccine

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced Wednesday that its world-first dengue vaccine could lead to more severe symptoms for people who had not previously been infected.
Turkish NGO puts Somali doctors through medical school
Turkish NGO puts Somali doctors through medical school

Doctors Worldwide Turkey says it has performed 3,000 cataract surgeries in Horn of Africa country

News

Jean Claude Van Damme's Muslim diet
Jean Claude Van Damme's Muslim diet

Turkey helping young Brazilians with cancer 
Turkey helping young Brazilians with cancer

Hamas MPs to donate salaries to cancer, kidney patients
Hamas MPs to donate salaries to cancer kidney patients

UK cancer rates to rise faster among women than men
UK cancer rates to rise faster among women than men

Smoking costs $1T plus 6M lives annually: WHO
Smoking costs 1T plus 6M lives annually WHO

Psychedelic mushrooms may anxiety in cancer patients
Psychedelic mushrooms may anxiety in cancer patients

Cell phone use linked to brain cancer in rats
Cell phone use linked to brain cancer in rats






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 