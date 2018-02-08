Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:17, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Middle East
10:13, 08 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UN concerned over mounting civilian deaths in Syria
UN concerned over mounting civilian deaths in Syria

Over 1,200 schools in Idlib also remain closed due to ongoing hostilities, says UN deputy spokesman

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN expressed grave concern Wednesday over the rising number of civilian deaths in Syria amid the country’s ongoing civil war.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said intense airstrikes and shelling on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta have reportedly killed dozens of civilians and injured many more over the last 48 hours.

Eastern Ghouta has been under siege for five years and the Bashar al-Assad regime has intensified its onslaught of the city in the past eight months.

Humanitarian access has been completely cut off to its 400,000 residents, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of patients in need of treatment.

Haq said the UN is also concerned for the safety and protection of two million people living in the city of Idlib, where airstrikes and shelling continue to be reported daily, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

"In the past three days, the UN has received reports of airstrikes across Idlib that resulted in civilian deaths and injuries and damaged medical facilities, schools and other civilian infrastructure," Haq noted, adding that over 1,200 schools remain closed due to the ongoing hostilities, impacting thousands of students in the city. 

Haq also called for the cessation of hostilities in Idlib, Eastern Ghouta, Afrin and Raqqah for humanitarian access and medical evacuation.

In addition, the UN Security Council (UNSC) is expected to convene sometime to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in Eastern Ghouta, on the request of Sweden and Kuwait, who will chair the UNSC for February.

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib province was declared a de-escalation zone according to a cease-fire agreement last May reached in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.

The Syrian regime, however, has repeatedly violated the deal and has targeted residential areas in opposition-held no-tension zones like Idlib.

Controlled by anti-regime armed groups, the province has been under intense airstrikes for the past two months.

In January alone, 211 civilians were killed and 1,447 wounded.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. 

While UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, regime officials say the death toll is closer to 10,000.


Related syria UN farhan haq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers

News

UN invokes human rights on Israeli anti-adhan bill
UN invokes human rights on Israeli anti-adhan bill

Moscow accuses US of planning to partition Syria
Moscow accuses US of planning to partition Syria

Israel strikes military site near Damascus: Syria
Israel strikes military site near Damascus Syria

Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E. Ghouta
Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E Ghouta

US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Syrian opposition urges UN take action on Idlib attack
Syrian opposition urges UN take action on Idlib attack

Turkish troops, Free Syrian Army liberate another hill
Turkish troops Free Syrian Army liberate another hill

Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN

UN rights chief, Indonesian leader talk Rohingya crisis
UN rights chief Indonesian leader talk Rohingya crisis

Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights: UN
Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights UN

UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling
UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling

Israel to levy taxes on church, UN properties in J'lem
Israel to levy taxes on church UN properties in J'lem

UN: 90 migrants drowned off Libya coast
UN 90 migrants drowned off Libya coast






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 