Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.37 percent, or 423.36 points, to 115,993.55 points on Thursday.

The banking and holding sector indices rose 0.28 percent and 0.30 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the electricity sector index was the best performer -- up 4.73 percent -- while only the wholesale and retail trade sector index saw a slight decrease of 0.25 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 115,570.19, increasing 0.1 percent, or 112.89 points, with a 7.1-billion-Turkish lira ($1.87 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar rose to 3.7960 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from the previous day’s close at 3.7820.

The euro-lira rate stood at 4.6640, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 4.6660.

The price of Brent oil stood at $65.59 per barrel as of 9.00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) Thursday, compared to $66.44 at the previous close.

Turkish industrial production rose 8.7 percent year-on-year in December 2017, Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Thursday.