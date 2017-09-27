Today in History February 08

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1587
|Mary, Queen of Scots is beheaded in Fotheringhay Castle for her alleged part in the conspiracy to usurp Elizabeth I.
|1807
|At Eylau, Napoleon's Marshal Pierre Agureau attacks Russian forces in a heavy snowstorm.
|1861
|Delegates from seceded states adopt a provisional Confederate Constitution.
|1862
|Union troops under Gen. Ambrose Burnside defeat a Confederate defense force at the Battle of Roanoke Island, N.C.
|1865
|Confederate raider William Quantrill and men attack a group of Federal wagons at New Market, Kentucky.
|1887
|Congress passes the Dawes Act, which gives citizenship to Indians living apart from their tribe.
|1900
|British General Buller is beaten at Ladysmith, South Africa as the British flee over the Tugela River.
|1904
|In a surprise attack at Port Arthur, Korea, the Japanese disable seven Russian warships.
|1910
|The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated.
|1924
|The gas chamber is used for the first time to execute a murderer.
|1942
|The Japanese land on Singapore.
|1943
|British General Orde Wingate leads a guerrilla force of "Chindits" against the Japanese in Burma.
|1952
|Elizabeth becomes Queen of England after her father, King George VI, dies.
|1962
|The U.S. Defense Department reports the creation of the Military Assistance Command in South Vietnam.
|1965
|South Vietnamese bomb the North Vietnamese communications center at Vinh Linh.
|1971
|South Vietnamese ground forces, backed by American air power, begin Operation Lam Son 719, a 17,000 man incursion into Laos that ends three weeks later in a disaster.
|1990
|CBS television temporarily suspends Andy Rooney for his anti-gay and ant-black remarks in a magazine interview.
