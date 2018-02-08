Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed Syria particularly Afrin and Idlib, during their phone conversation, the source said, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Erdogan also shared information about Operation Olive Branch, which was launched on Jan. 20, to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.
The two leaders also agreed on accelerating the establishment of new observation points in the de-escalation zone Idlib.
Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was declared a de-escalation zone, according to a cease-fire agreement reached last year in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.
The Syrian regime, however, has repeatedly violated the deal and has targeted residential areas in opposition-held zones like Idlib.
Erdogan and Putin touched on the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta, and confirmed their determination to cooperate on matters relating to Syria, the source added.
On Nov. 22, Erdogan, Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.
Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO
Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara
Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed