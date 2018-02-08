Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:16, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Turkey
11:23, 08 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul
Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul

Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish and Russian leaders agreed Thursday to hold a trilateral meeting with Iran on Syria, in Istanbul, according to a presidential source. 
 
No information was provided on the exact date of the summit. 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed Syria particularly Afrin and Idlib, during their phone conversation, the source said, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Erdogan also shared information about Operation Olive Branch, which was launched on Jan. 20, to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The two leaders also agreed on accelerating the establishment of new observation points in the de-escalation zone Idlib.

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was declared a de-escalation zone, according to a cease-fire agreement reached last year in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

The Syrian regime, however, has repeatedly violated the deal and has targeted residential areas in opposition-held zones like Idlib.

Erdogan and Putin touched on the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta, and confirmed their determination to cooperate on matters relating to Syria, the source added.

On Nov. 22, Erdogan, Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.



Related iran Turkey russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad

Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade

While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
2 soldiers killed in Turkey s Afrin operation
2 soldiers killed in Turkey’s Afrin operation

Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op

Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Turkish Russian Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul
Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul

Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Turkey s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks

Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Turkey Former top judiciary official arrested
Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested

Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO
Turkish military rejects propaganda against Afrin op
Turkish military rejects propaganda against Afrin op

Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'
'Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'

Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Turkey's animal production surges 8 6 percent
Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent

Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Turkey Bangladesh experience best period says envoy
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy

Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara  
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU

Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik  
Turkey 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking
Turkey: 3 suspects remanded over drug trafficking

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital
Sri Lankan national day celebrated in Turkish capital

Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting

Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed

News

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles
Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules
Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules

Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'
Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'

Iran: 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL
Iran 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL

Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran
Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran

Downed Su-25 jet pilot's body handed over to Russia
Downed Su-25 jet pilot's body handed over to Russia

Eight candidates nominated for Russian presidential bid
Eight candidates nominated for Russian presidential bid

Russia intensifies airstrikes in Syria's Idlib
Russia intensifies airstrikes in Syria's Idlib

Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests

Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade

Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Turkey s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks

Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested
Turkey Former top judiciary official arrested

Germany condemns PYD/PKK rocket attacks on Turkey
Germany condemns PYD PKK rocket attacks on Turkey

Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent
Turkey's animal production surges 8 6 percent






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 