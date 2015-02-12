Turkey's industrial production rises in December

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 8.7 percent in December 2017, compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Thursday.

Industrial output is considered a vital indicator for the economy as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

Among three main sub-indexes, the mining and quarrying index rose the most --14 percent.

The annual increase in the manufacturing index was 8.9 percent while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index was up 5.7 percent.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.