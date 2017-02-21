Jerusalem 'key to peace': Jordan king, Abu Dhabi prince

World Bulletin / News Desk
The two leaders made the assertion at a Wednesday meeting in Abu Dhabi at which they also discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
According to Jordan’s official PETRA news agency, King Abdullah also stressed the need to “break the deadlock in the peace process and resume serious talks between the Palestinians and Israelis”.
Negotiations, he said, should be based on a “two-state solution” to the conflict, past UN resolutions, and the 2002 Arab peace initiative, which calls for a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“Jerusalem,” both leaders asserted, “is the key to achieving peace in the region.”
On Dec. 6 of last year, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the city as Israel's capital, sparking condemnation and protest from across the region.
Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.
With regard to the region’s current political situation, the two men urged their fellow Arab leaders to step up efforts to reach political solutions “with a view to restoring security and stability for all the people of the Middle East”.
Bin Zayed, for his part, described Jordan as a “key partner” of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (of which the UAE is a member), “especially in terms of current challenges to the region’s security, stability and coexistence”.
“Jordan plays a vital regional role, especially in terms of the peace process, the Palestine issue and the war on terrorism,” he added, according to PETRA.
Accompanied by his wife, Queen Rania, King Abdullah II arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for an official visit to the UAE.
His arrival to Abu Dhabi coincided with the departure of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who paid a brief visit to the UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers