Ousted Catalan leader announces government in exile

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Wednesday announced that he would establish what he called a "government in exile" in Brussels.
Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium following a unilateral independence vote on Oct. 1., said he would assign a deputy for the government in Catalonia.
Puigdemont said the government, to be named the “Republican Council,” might be established on Feb. 18, and he would be sworn into office in Brussels.
If Puigdemont returns to Spain, he will be automatically arrested, as he faces serious charges of rebellion and sedition for leading the Catalan parliament to declare independence last October.
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers