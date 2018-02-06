Worldbulletin News

Today's News
14:17, 08 February 2018 Thursday
Middle East
12:47, 08 February 2018 Thursday

Iranian state TV runs fake news about Turkey's Afrin op
Iranian state TV runs fake news about Turkey's Afrin op

Without any evidence, IRIB state TV claims Turkish troops used chemical weapons in Afrin, Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian state TV on Wednesday aired a fabricated news story claiming that the Turkish army had used chemical weapons against PYD/PKK terrorists in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Citing Al-Alam, another Iranian state channel, state channel IRIB reported without producing any evidence that the Turkish army used chemical weapons during its Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

There were no related stories on Al-Alam, demonstrating that IRIB’s fake news is based on PYD/PKK sources and is a part of a smear campaign against the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch.

Over the years, PJAK, the terrorist group PKK’s Iranian off-shoot, has killed a number of Iranian security forces in clashes.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, the military said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

 


