Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op

World Bulletin / News Desk

France’s foreign minister has made the worst possible statement on the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch in Syria, said Turkey’s EU affairs minister on Wednesday.

Omer Celik criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s statement claiming that Turkey had targeted civilians in the operation and “violated international law.”

Celik quoted Le Drian as saying on Twitter: “It is Turkey's legitimate right to ensure the security of its borders. However, ensuring the security of borders does not mean that you can kill civilians,”

On Celik’s Twitter account, he called Le Drian’s remarks “the worst and the wrongest possible statement” on the operation.

“Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law. The ones who violate law and commit crimes are the ones who provide arms to the PYD/YPG,” Celik added, referring to the terrorist group that is the primary focus of the operation.

He said Le Drian’s statement showed a “double standard on terrorism,” adding:

“The ones who refrain to mention our citizens killed by the terrorist organization now present a non-existing picture as reality. This is just ignoring the massacres of the terrorist organisation we're fighting in Afrin.”