Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op

World Bulletin / News Desk
Omer Celik criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s statement claiming that Turkey had targeted civilians in the operation and “violated international law.”
Celik quoted Le Drian as saying on Twitter: “It is Turkey's legitimate right to ensure the security of its borders. However, ensuring the security of borders does not mean that you can kill civilians,”
On Celik’s Twitter account, he called Le Drian’s remarks “the worst and the wrongest possible statement” on the operation.
“Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law. The ones who violate law and commit crimes are the ones who provide arms to the PYD/YPG,” Celik added, referring to the terrorist group that is the primary focus of the operation.
He said Le Drian’s statement showed a “double standard on terrorism,” adding:
“The ones who refrain to mention our citizens killed by the terrorist organization now present a non-existing picture as reality. This is just ignoring the massacres of the terrorist organisation we're fighting in Afrin.”
Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO
Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara
Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in eastern Van province Monday
Sri Lanka, Turkey enjoy deep-rooted, cordial ties: Ambassador PM Amza
Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed