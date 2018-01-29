2 soldiers killed in Turkey’s Afrin operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a mortar attack by PYD-YPG/PKK/KCK and ISIL terrorists in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, according to a military statement on Wednesday.

The Turkish General Staff in a statement said that the soldiers were killed in a region close to Afrin’s al-Maski region and southwest of the village of Bulbul. Turkish forces responded to the attack immediately, it added.

Turkey on Jan 20. launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.