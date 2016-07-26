Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

World Bulletin / News Desk
The FSRU docked at a port in Dortyol, Hatay - a province in the Mediterranean region.
The country aims to reduce dependency on pipeline gas through FSRUs, and therefore, these units dock at ports close to regions with higher gas consumption, Albayrak explained.
"We are minimizing investment costs for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs [with FSRUs]," he added.
Turkey's first FSRU was launched in Aliaga, Izmir in December of 2016 at a time when the country needed extra gas capacity to meet the increased consumption due to the very cold weather conditions at that time.
The first unit, which Turkish companies Kolin and Kalyon operate, also has 20 million cubic meters of send-out capacity per day.
"The (second) unit has 263,000 cubic meters of LNG storage capacity. This capacity size is the largest in the world. The unit has around 20 million cubic meters of daily send-out capacity and will contribute a lot to Turkey's energy security," Albayrak said.
To ensure energy security for the country, an efficient natural gas infrastructure is imperative, Albayrak asserted.
"Turkey will increase its 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas storage capacity from Silivri and Salt Lake storage facilities to 10 billion cubic meters by 2023. Our target is to be able to store at least 20 percent of our annual gas consumption so that we can have more energy security," he said.
Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO
Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara
Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik