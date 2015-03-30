Worldbulletin News

02:19, 09 February 2018 Friday
15:32, 08 February 2018 Thursday

Soros alleged to finance campaign to stop Brexit
Soros alleged to finance campaign to stop Brexit

US billionaire seeks to convince MPs, voters that Brexit is not a done deal and can be reversed, reports The Telegraph

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. billionaire George Soros is behind a secret plot to reverse Brexit and keep the U.K. a member of the EU, a conservative British daily suggested Thursday.

According to an article by The Telegraph, Soros is “one of the three senior figures linked to the Remain-supporting campaign group Best for Britain” who is currently planning to launch an advertising campaign this month with the hope of a second referendum, potentially to keep the country in the EU.

The group “also plans to target MPs and convince them to vote against the final Brexit deal to trigger another referendum or general election,” according to a strategy document leaked from a meeting of the group, the daily suggested.

The campaign, set to start by the end of February, must “wake the country up and assert that Brexit is not a done deal. That it’s not too late to stop Brexit,” according to a document the daily claimed to have seen.

The campaign group will pressure MPs from 100 constituencies that backed the Remain vote in the 2016 referendum, said The Telegraph.

The article also said that Soros last week met some senior Tory donors in his house in Chelsea and that he has donated £400,000 ($556,000) through his Open Society Foundation.

The strategy document is alleged to have concluded that the movement “must then win the meaningful vote” that Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged on the final Brexit deal and if she loses that vote, “it is likely to trigger a new referendum, or election.”



