Soros alleged to finance campaign to stop Brexit

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to an article by The Telegraph, Soros is “one of the three senior figures linked to the Remain-supporting campaign group Best for Britain” who is currently planning to launch an advertising campaign this month with the hope of a second referendum, potentially to keep the country in the EU.
The group “also plans to target MPs and convince them to vote against the final Brexit deal to trigger another referendum or general election,” according to a strategy document leaked from a meeting of the group, the daily suggested.
The campaign, set to start by the end of February, must “wake the country up and assert that Brexit is not a done deal. That it’s not too late to stop Brexit,” according to a document the daily claimed to have seen.
The campaign group will pressure MPs from 100 constituencies that backed the Remain vote in the 2016 referendum, said The Telegraph.
The article also said that Soros last week met some senior Tory donors in his house in Chelsea and that he has donated £400,000 ($556,000) through his Open Society Foundation.
The strategy document is alleged to have concluded that the movement “must then win the meaningful vote” that Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged on the final Brexit deal and if she loses that vote, “it is likely to trigger a new referendum, or election.”
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident
"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers