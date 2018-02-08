Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:19, 09 February 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 01:30, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish association helps thousands in Africa
Turkish association helps thousands in Africa

Association of the Friends of Africa provides health and humanitarian services all over the African continent

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish association has said it has been very successful in Africa in providing health and humanitarian aid to thousands across the continent. 

Association of the Friends of Africa (TADD) was founded three years ago to stimulate cooperation between African countries and Turkey in health and economic fields.

It also provides aid to the region to boost development. The association has successfully delivered food supplies and has helped in providing clean water throughout the continent.

TADD is currently working in Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, and Niger. It recently provided free medical treatment to 5,348 Ethiopians via voluntary Turkish doctors, including surgery, gynecological care or dental exams.

Some 143 people underwent surgery, some operations lasting up to 13 hours.

TADD President Bilgehan Guntekin told Anadolu Agency  that the association had reached 5,000 people in Africa in the last three years.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Ministry of Health, Turkish Airlines and various ministries and institutions participated also provided support, said Guntekin.

''The level of poverty I have seen was unbelievable, the reality of living with an income of one dollar or less per day is terrible. Having proper health care is impossible for many.

"Despite the poverty the people are very warm and believers. I saw a community that seemed content with their situation, they are thankful for whatever is shared with them," he said.

"People can lose their lives because they cannot get 3-5 dollars worth of medicine," he added.

Turkish Airlines with 50 direct flights to African countries helped TADD's activities greatly, according to Guntekin.

He said it was impossible to reach some remote areas of the continent if not for Turkish Airlines.  

"We set a huge goal for ourselves when we started this journey and we will continue to work until the living standards of the African people become equal to ours," said Guntekin.

Our main goal is to help the African people become self-sufficient.

In particular, in the health sector, our goal is to educate our brothers and sisters in Africa and train them so that they have good health personnel, doctors and administrators that can serve their own people.

''Africa is not as far away as it actually looks, it is actually very close. The resources of Africa are rich beyond what we know. If opportunities are given, the African people can easily overcome the problems on the continent with their own resources,'' he explained.

Guntekin emphasized that the only country serving Africa with no expectations was Turkey.

"Fortunately, our ancestors have left us a glorious past. We never had connections to colonialism. Therefore, in contrast to other European countries, we have a clean past and intentions towards Africa,'' he said.



Related Turkey Africa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers

News

'Africa can learn from Turkish regional rail project'
Africa can learn from Turkish regional rail project'

Africa most affected by food insecurity, says UN chief
Africa most affected by food insecurity says UN chief

Corruption 'eating away' at African economies
Corruption 'eating away' at African economies

Liberia's Sirleaf: Africa's first elected female leader
Liberia's Sirleaf Africa's first elected female leader

Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands

Africa welcomes UN resolution on Jerusalem (Qudus)
Africa welcomes UN resolution on Jerusalem Qudus

Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record

More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op

Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 