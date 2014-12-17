Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:20, 09 February 2018 Friday
Turkey
16:56, 08 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese

World Bulletin / News Desk

The cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Ankara described Turkey as a center of attraction for Chinese tourists.

Shi Ruilin said Istanbul and Cappadocia attract Chinese tourists.

“Turkey is a large and rich country regarding tourism [...] Even the sun of Mediterranean and the ancient heritages in Aegean charm Chinese,” Shi Ruilin said.

Speaking about the friendship between Turkey and China, Ruilin said the two countries enjoy more than 50-year-long diplomatic relations.

He hoped Turkey and China would develop a strong bond in trade and cultural relations.

In Aug. 2017, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) had said that 2018 was declared “Turkey Tourism Year” in China.

 


Related Turkey china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op

Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op

Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad

Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade

While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
2 soldiers killed in Turkey s Afrin operation
2 soldiers killed in Turkey’s Afrin operation

Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Turkish Russian Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul
Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul

Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Turkey s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks

Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Turkey Former top judiciary official arrested
Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested

Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO
Turkish military rejects propaganda against Afrin op
Turkish military rejects propaganda against Afrin op

Civilians, innocent people not being targeted, says Turkish Armed Forces
Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'
'Visa liberalization to accelerate Turkey-EU relations'

Turkish presidential spokesperson says they expect visa-free regime to be realized soon
Turkey's animal production surges 8 6 percent
Turkey's animal production surges 8.6 percent

Total number of animals exceeds 60 million heads in 2017, says TurkStat
Turkey Bangladesh experience best period says envoy
Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy

Bangladeshi ambassador to Turkey says Dhaka has multifaceted relations with Ankara  
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to
Turkey to submit final papers on visa free regime to EU

Turkey meets all 72 benchmarks for visa-free travel as per agreement signed with EU, declares Turkey's EU Minister Celik  

News

Turkish association helps thousands in Africa
Turkish association helps thousands in Africa

Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record

More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op

Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade

African Union head calls China spying report 'lies'
African Union head calls China spying report 'lies'

China says Swedish publisher held under criminal law
China says Swedish publisher held under criminal law

China orders microblog companies to ramp up censorship
China orders microblog companies to ramp up censorship

Brexit haunts May as she seeks China trade post-EU
Brexit haunts May as she seeks China trade post-EU

China hits back at CIA chief's spying claims
China hits back at CIA chief's spying claims

Brexit dogs May as she eyes 'golden era' with China
Brexit dogs May as she eyes 'golden era' with China






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 