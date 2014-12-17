Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

World Bulletin / News Desk

The cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Ankara described Turkey as a center of attraction for Chinese tourists.

Shi Ruilin said Istanbul and Cappadocia attract Chinese tourists.

“Turkey is a large and rich country regarding tourism [...] Even the sun of Mediterranean and the ancient heritages in Aegean charm Chinese,” Shi Ruilin said.

Speaking about the friendship between Turkey and China, Ruilin said the two countries enjoy more than 50-year-long diplomatic relations.

He hoped Turkey and China would develop a strong bond in trade and cultural relations.

In Aug. 2017, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) had said that 2018 was declared “Turkey Tourism Year” in China.