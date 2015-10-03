Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:19, 09 February 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 17:43, 08 February 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record

Turkey's airports serve 14.76M passengers and over 142,000 planes in January, says Turkish transport minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s airports in January saw the highest passenger traffic in the last 12 years, with 14.76 million people, Turkey's transport, maritime and communications minister said on Thursday.

"The total number of passengers going through Turkish airports surged by 28.5 percent in January, compared to the same month in the previous year," Ahmet Arslan said.

The number of international passengers jumped 29.4 percent year-on-year to reach nearly 5.15 million in the month, while around 9.6 million people took domestic flights, up almost 28.2 percent during the same period, he stressed. 

He said Turkish airports served over 142,000 planes in January, 14.3 percent more than the same month in 2017.

The total amount of air cargo in January also ballooned 27.7 percent to reach over 260,000 tons, he highlighted.

He said: "Istanbul's Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen and Ankara's Esenboga airports contributed the most to the increase in the number of passengers in January."

He underlined that the number of passengers passing through Ataturk, Sabiha Gokcen, and Esenboga Airports rose 30 percent, 26 percent, and 48 percent, respectively, year-on-year in January.

These three airports served over 9.5 million passengers during the month, he added.

In 2017, 193 million passengers passed through Turkish airports on 1.5 million planes. 

 


Related Turkey airports
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record

Turkey's airports serve 14.76M passengers and over 142,000 planes in January, says Turkish transport minister
Turkey's industrial production rises in December
Turkey's industrial production rises in December

Industrial output in December 2017 rises 8.7 pct year-on-year, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.37 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate increases to 3.79 while EUR/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.66  
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis

Top of the watchdogs' list is a 760-billion-euro ($940 billion) mass of bad loans that was still weighing on banks' balance sheets in the third quarter of 2017, a figure that had fallen by 200 billion over two years.
Turkey intends to do unique cryptocurrency work'
Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'

Cryptocurrencies are illegal in Turkey but we are looking at blockchain technology: Deputy Premier Simsek  
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high

Turkey produced 37.5M tons of crude steel in 2017, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open

BIST 100 falls 2.19 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates rise
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France

Amazon did not reveal how much it had paid over a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.
Global stock markets selloff accelerates
Global stock markets selloff accelerates

Wall Street kicked off the global selloff on Friday as a bright non-farm payrolls report sent Treasury bond yields soaring on fears of a quicker-than-anticipated increase in borrowing costs.
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis

Profit after tax increased to 106 million euros ($132 million) in the group's third quarter, or three months to December, from a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers grew six percent to 30.4 million people.
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77  
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion

Optimism has returned to the 19-nation single currency area in recent months, as the economy appears finally to be climbing out of the long gloom that followed the financial crisis.
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017
Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017

Number of registered motor vehicles surpasses 22 million: TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.24 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 3.7470
Turkey earned nearly 1B from hazelnut exports Report
Turkey earned nearly $1B from hazelnut exports: Report

Over 150,000 tons of hazelnuts exported between last September and January, according to data  
Turkish stocks up at opening session
Turkish stocks up at opening session

BIST 100 index gains 0.41 percent at opening; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate goes up to 3.7600

News

Arabs face ‘illegal’ treatment at Israeli airports
Arabs face illegal treatment at Israeli airports

Turkish association helps thousands in Africa
Turkish association helps thousands in Africa

More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op

Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 