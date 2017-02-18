Press agenda on February 09

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoglu at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters. Later Erdogan to chair AK Party Central Decision and Executive Board meeting.
ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party Central Decision and Executive Board meeting.
ISTANBUL – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet students during “Soft Power Practices in the Foreign Ministry” program at Yildiz Technical University.
ANKARA - Monitoring developments in and reactions to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - UK-EU Brexit negotiation round to conclude.
LONDON - Family of Turkish teenager killed last week in knife attack in London to hold press conference.
SOUTH KOREA
PYEONGCHANG – 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
BANGLADESH
