14:28, 09 February 2018 Friday
09:36, 09 February 2018 Friday

Press agenda on February 09
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday Feb. 9, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoglu at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters. Later Erdogan to chair AK Party Central Decision and Executive Board meeting.

ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party Central Decision and Executive Board meeting.

ISTANBUL – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet students during “Soft Power Practices in the Foreign Ministry” program at Yildiz Technical University.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments in and reactions to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - UK-EU Brexit negotiation round to conclude.

LONDON - Family of Turkish teenager killed last week in knife attack in London to hold press conference.

 

SOUTH KOREA

PYEONGCHANG – 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

 

BANGLADESH 

Bangladesh: Opposition leader verdict threatens crisis

 

 



