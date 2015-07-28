Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:29, 09 February 2018 Friday
World
09:53, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United Nations (UN) thanked Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their donations to the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

On Tuesday the UN warned of an acute energy crisis in the blocked Palestinian territory.

“Emergency fuel for critical facilities in Gaza will become exhausted within the next ten days,” the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a written statement.

The UN said that the $9 million donation from Qatar and the $2 million donation from the UAE would provide the needy people in Gaza with health, water and sanitation services.

Earlier in a written statement, Mohammed Al-Emadi, the head of Qatar's Gaza reconstruction committee announced that the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gave instructions for the emergency assistance to Gaza worth $9 million.

In recent years, Qatar has carried out numerous reconstruction projects in Gaza, which has included building roads and hospitals.

Separately the UAE also announced that it would donate $2 million to the fuel supply program for Gaza of OCHA.

The UN office said $6.5 million is required to provide 7.7 million liters of emergency fuel in Gaza in 2018. “This is the bare minimum needed to stave off a collapse of services,” it said.

Home to nearly two million people, the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006.

The crisis has already forced several hospitals and medical centers to suspend services to patients in recent days.

OCHA estimates that 1.4 million liters of fuel are needed each month for the full functioning of critical facilities in Gaza.

Although the Gaza Strip requires an estimated 600 megawatts of electricity, it currently receives only 120 megawatts from Israel and another 32 megawatts from Egypt. 

Gaza's sole functioning power plant, meanwhile, is only able to generate 60 megawatts of electricity, according to the Palestinian Energy Authority.



Related Gaza UN UAE qatar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health

News

Egypt reopens Gaza crossing for 3 days
Egypt reopens Gaza crossing for 3 days

Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN

More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials

UAE unveils 1st locally-made satellite
UAE unveils 1st locally-made satellite

UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row
UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row

Muslim group urges Saudi Arabia, UAE to free scholars
Muslim group urges Saudi Arabia UAE to free scholars

Qatari royal says he is 'prisoner' in UAE
Qatari royal says he is 'prisoner' in UAE

Qatar files complaint to UN against UAE
Qatar files complaint to UN against UAE

Turkey renames UAE Embassy streets in Ankara
Turkey renames UAE Embassy streets in Ankara

Qatar backs Turkey's Afrin op. to remove terrorists
Qatar backs Turkey's Afrin op to remove terrorists

US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems
Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems

Qatar supports Turkey's efforts in Afrin operation
Qatar supports Turkey's efforts in Afrin operation

UN: Northwestern Syria continues to feel toll
UN Northwestern Syria continues to feel toll

UN concerned over mounting civilian deaths in Syria
UN concerned over mounting civilian deaths in Syria

UN rights chief, Indonesian leader talk Rohingya crisis
UN rights chief Indonesian leader talk Rohingya crisis

Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights: UN
Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights UN

UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling
UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 