Today in History February 09

|1567
|Lord Darnley, the second husband of Mary, Queen of Scots, is murdered in his sick-bed in a house in Edinburgh when the house blows up.
|1799
|The USS Constellation captures the French frigate Insurgente off the West Indies.
|1825
|The House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams, sixth U.S. President.
|1861
|Jefferson F. Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.
|1864
|Union General George Armstrong Custer marries Elizabeth Bacon in their hometown of Monroe, Mich.
|1904
|Japanese troops land near Seoul, Korea, after disabling two Russian cruisers.
|1909
|France agrees to recognize German economic interests in Morocco in exchange for political supremacy.
|1916
|Conscription begins in Great Britain as the Military Service Act becomes effective.
|1922
|The U.S. Congress establishes the World War Foreign Debt Commission.
|1942
|Chiang Kai-shek meets with Sir Stafford Cripps, the British viceroy in India.
|1943
|The Red Army takes back Kursk 15 months after it fell to the Germans.
|1946
|Stalin announces the new five-year plan for the Soviet Union, calling for production boosts of 50 percent.
|1951
|Actress Greta Garbo gets U.S. citizenship.
|1953
|The French destroy six Viet Minh war factories hidden in the jungles of Vietnam.
|1964
|The U.S. embassy in Moscow is stoned by Chinese and Vietnamese students.
|1978
|Canada expels 11 Soviets in spying case.
|1994
|Nelson Mandela becomes the first black president of South Africa.
