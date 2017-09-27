Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:29, 09 February 2018 Friday
History
10:10, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History February 09
Today in History February 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1567   Lord Darnley, the second husband of Mary, Queen of Scots, is murdered in his sick-bed in a house in Edinburgh when the house blows up.
1799   The USS Constellation captures the French frigate Insurgente off the West Indies.
1825   The House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams, sixth U.S. President.
1861   Jefferson F. Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.
1864   Union General George Armstrong Custer marries Elizabeth Bacon in their hometown of Monroe, Mich.
1904   Japanese troops land near Seoul, Korea, after disabling two Russian cruisers.
1909   France agrees to recognize German economic interests in Morocco in exchange for political supremacy.
1916   Conscription begins in Great Britain as the Military Service Act becomes effective.
1922   The U.S. Congress establishes the World War Foreign Debt Commission.
1942   Chiang Kai-shek meets with Sir Stafford Cripps, the British viceroy in India.
1943   The Red Army takes back Kursk 15 months after it fell to the Germans.
1946   Stalin announces the new five-year plan for the Soviet Union, calling for production boosts of 50 percent.
1951   Actress Greta Garbo gets U.S. citizenship.
1953   The French destroy six Viet Minh war factories hidden in the jungles of Vietnam.
1964   The U.S. embassy in Moscow is stoned by Chinese and Vietnamese students.
1978   Canada expels 11 Soviets in spying case.
1994   Nelson Mandela becomes the first black president of South Africa.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History February 09
Today in History February 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 08
Today in History February 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 07
Today in History February 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 06
Today in History February 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 05
Today in History February 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 04
Today in History February 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 03
Today in History February 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 02
Today in History February 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 26
Today in History January 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History February 08
Today in History February 08

Today in History February 07
Today in History February 07

Today in History February 06
Today in History February 06

Today in History February 05
Today in History February 05

Today in History February 04
Today in History February 04

Today in History February 03
Today in History February 03






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 