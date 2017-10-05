Borsa Istanbul down at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk
The banking and holding sector indices were down 1.03 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.
All sector indices started the day with losses, while the mining sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 1.62 percent.
Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday down 1.13 percent at 114,263.53 points with a 5.9 billion Turkish lira ($1.55 billion) trade volume.
The USD/Turkish lira climbed to 3.8200 at 9.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) on Friday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.8060.
The euro/lira rate went up to 4.6830 from Thursday's close of 4.6770.
Brent oil dropped to $64.42 per barrel at 09.45 a.m. local time (0706GMT) compared with $64.81 at Thursday's close.
BIST 100 slips almost 1 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 3.8200
Turkey's airports serve 14.76M passengers and over 142,000 planes in January, says Turkish transport minister
Industrial output in December 2017 rises 8.7 pct year-on-year, official data show
BIST 100 rises 0.37 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate increases to 3.79 while EUR/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.66
Top of the watchdogs' list is a 760-billion-euro ($940 billion) mass of bad loans that was still weighing on banks' balance sheets in the third quarter of 2017, a figure that had fallen by 200 billion over two years.
Cryptocurrencies are illegal in Turkey but we are looking at blockchain technology: Deputy Premier Simsek
Turkey produced 37.5M tons of crude steel in 2017, according to industry body
BIST 100 falls 2.19 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates rise
Amazon did not reveal how much it had paid over a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.
Wall Street kicked off the global selloff on Friday as a bright non-farm payrolls report sent Treasury bond yields soaring on fears of a quicker-than-anticipated increase in borrowing costs.
Profit after tax increased to 106 million euros ($132 million) in the group's third quarter, or three months to December, from a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers grew six percent to 30.4 million people.
BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77
Optimism has returned to the 19-nation single currency area in recent months, as the economy appears finally to be climbing out of the long gloom that followed the financial crisis.
Number of registered motor vehicles surpasses 22 million: TurkStat
BIST 100 rises 0.24 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 3.7470
Over 150,000 tons of hazelnuts exported between last September and January, according to data