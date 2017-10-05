Worldbulletin News

14:29, 09 February 2018 Friday
Economy
10:34, 09 February 2018 Friday

Borsa Istanbul down at opening
Borsa Istanbul down at opening

BIST 100 slips almost 1 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 3.8200

World Bulletin / News Desk

Following the trend in world markets, Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 declined 0.98 percent or 1,117.48 points to open at 113,146.05 points on Friday.

The banking and holding sector indices were down 1.03 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.

All sector indices started the day with losses, while the mining sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 1.62 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday down 1.13 percent at 114,263.53 points with a 5.9 billion Turkish lira ($1.55 billion) trade volume.

The USD/Turkish lira climbed to 3.8200 at 9.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) on Friday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.8060.

The euro/lira rate went up to 4.6830 from Thursday's close of 4.6770.

Brent oil dropped to $64.42 per barrel at 09.45 a.m. local time (0706GMT) compared with $64.81 at Thursday's close.

 


