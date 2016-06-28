Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News


14:28, 09 February 2018 Friday
European Parliament condemns Egypt's death penalties
European Parliament condemns Egypt's death penalties

Hundreds sentenced to death since Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi came to power in military coup in 2013

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Parliament (EP) condemned the Egyptian government for the use of the death penalty, calling for the country to "halt any imminent executions", according to a resolution on Thursday.

The European Parliament in their resolution on executions in Egypt stated that they are "seriously concerned" about the mass trials by Egyptian courts and the "large number of death sentences handed down by them".

In the resolution the EP also called on the Egyptian authorities “to review all pending death sentences in order to ensure that those convicted in flawed trials will have a fair retrial".

Additionally the EP expressed its concerns about the basic human rights restrictions of the Cairo administration and called for an end to all forms of violence and hate speech in the country.

Egypt has been roiled by turmoil since the military unseated Morsi, the country's first freely elected president, in a 2013 coup.

Since then, hundreds have been sentenced to death on charges of incitement to violence under current Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. 

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

