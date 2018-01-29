Worldbulletin News

1,062 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
19 terrorist targets also hit in overnight airstrikes, says Turkish military

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 1,062 PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, said the Turkish General Staff on Friday. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured. 

In a statement, the military said the Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed 19 terrorist targets and "neutralized" 34 more PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists in overnight airstrikes. 

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria. 

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty. 

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said. 

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

