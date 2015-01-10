Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:29, 09 February 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
11:50, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Bangladesh: Opposition leader verdict threatens crisis
Bangladesh: Opposition leader verdict threatens crisis

Opposition BNP calls verdict on Khaleda Zia politically motivated, while ruling party sees it as example of the rule of law

World Bulletin / News Desk

Political analysts in Bangladesh said a court ruling against an opposition leader was politically motivated and meant to exclude her party from the next parliamentary election. 

On Thursday a court in the capital Dhaka sentenced former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, now head of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to five years in prison for corruption.

The case against Zia involves the embezzlement of $252,000 of foreign funds meant for a charity created by Zia in 1991.

Abdul Latif Masum, a political analyst from Jahangirnagar University, called the process a “political conspiracy” from the highest level of the government meant to push the BNP, Bangladesh's main opposition as well as most popular party, out of the next general elections at the end of this year.

He noted that if the BNP doesn’t take part in the election it would be a "one-party election" and would not get national and international recognition. 

"An election could be impossible as we expect more arrests and protests in the country in the coming months," he said, adding that the government plans to hold an election like the one held in 2014, which was boycotted by almost all the opposition parties.  

Masum claimed that the trial was “fake” and the verdict was issued “without any evidence.”

He argued the ruling was “the beginning of the end of the regime” and could spur a “popular revolution” against the "torture and oppression" of the government.

 



Related Bangladesh opposition
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health

News

Afghan opposition hold rally to criticize government
Afghan opposition hold rally to criticize government

2 Venezuelan opposition leaders returned to jail
2 Venezuelan opposition leaders returned to jail

Japan's main opposition party chief steps down
Japan's main opposition party chief steps down

DR Congo: Opposition blasts prospect of delayed polls
DR Congo Opposition blasts prospect of delayed polls

Zambian opposition rails against emergency powers
Zambian opposition rails against emergency powers

Venezuela opposition leader Lopez released to house arrest
Venezuela opposition leader Lopez released to house arrest

Bangladesh: Opposition leader jailed for 5 years
Bangladesh Opposition leader jailed for 5 years

Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Turkish minister visits Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Turkey, Bangladesh experience best period, says envoy
Turkey Bangladesh experience best period says envoy

Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return
Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return

Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema
Millions of Muslims take part in Bishwa Ijtema






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 