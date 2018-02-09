Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:28, 09 February 2018 Friday
Europe
14:16, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Le Pen's father clings onto party role - for now
Le Pen's father clings onto party role - for now

The appeal court in Versailles ruled that while the National Front (FN) had been within its rights to boot 89-year-old Jean-Marie Le Pen out of the party over controversial remarks about the Holocaust he could remain as the party's honorary president.

World Bulletin / News Desk

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's bid to cut the last links between her party and her estranged father Jean-Marie Le Pen suffered a court setback Friday.

The elder Le Pen co-founded the FN and led it for over three decades before handing the reins to his daughter -- runner-up to Emmanuel Macron in last year's presidential election -- in 2011.

In 2015, the Le Pens fell out publicly after Jean-Marie repeated his view that the Nazi gas chambers were a mere "detail" of history and defended France's collaborationist wartime Vichy regime.

The remarks embarrassed 49-year-old Marine, who expanded the party's support by purging it of the overt anti-Semitism and racism that were the hallmarks of her father.

Jean-Marie Le Pen was duly kicked out of the party, but he refused to go quietly, hauling the FN before the courts.

Last year, a court upheld his exclusion from the party but ruled he should be allowed to remain on as honorary president, a position he was given after stepping down as party leader.

The court in Versailles on Friday upheld that decision, which Jean-Marie Le Pen had appealed.

But his victory on the subject of his honorary party role may be short-lived.

At a conference next month FN members will vote on whether to scrap the role, in the ultimate attempt by Marine Le Pen to free the party from his grip.

FN secretary-general Steeve Briois on Friday warned Jean-Marie Le Pen against trying to stage a revolt, saying he was barred from the conference.

The family feud is an unwelcome distraction for Marine Le Pen, who is looking to the party congress to rebound from her stinging defeat by Macron.

Le Pen floundered badly in the final days of campaigning and ended up trailing Macron on 33.9 percent.



Related le pen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health

News

Austria's Hofer predicts Le Pen defeat
Austria's Hofer predicts Le Pen defeat

Activists hang anti-Le Pen banner from Eiffel Tower
Activists hang anti-Le Pen banner from Eiffel Tower

Macron 'convinces' majority of French viewers in TV debate
Macron 'convinces' majority of French viewers in TV debate

French presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate
French presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate

France's Le Pen says plagiarism was media trick
France's Le Pen says plagiarism was media trick

France's Le Pen, Macron face opposition on fractious May 1
France's Le Pen Macron face opposition on fractious May 1






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 