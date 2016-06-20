Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s Supreme Board of Education (YOK) said the center will carry out academic and scholarly studies on Jerusalem, one of the most important issues in the Islamic world and the Middle East, and the source of recent headlines.
“We will provide academic and scholarly support to the Palestinian cause and raise the awareness of the international public through our Jerusalem Research Center,” Yekta Sarac, the head of the board, told a meeting in the capital Ankara about the planned center late Thursday.
The center comes amid a new international focus on the city, sacred to the three Abrahamic faiths. The controversy over access to the city’s al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the internationally condemned U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital have spurred new interest in the city.
