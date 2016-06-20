Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:30, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Turkey
15:27, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center
Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center

New center at Marmara university to produce scholarship exploring facts about city sacred to 3 faiths

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new research center focused on the historic city of Jerusalem will be set up at Istanbul’s Marmara University.

Turkey’s Supreme Board of Education (YOK) said the center will carry out academic and scholarly studies on Jerusalem, one of the most important issues in the Islamic world and the Middle East, and the source of recent headlines.

 “We will provide academic and scholarly support to the Palestinian cause and raise the awareness of the international public through our Jerusalem Research Center,” Yekta Sarac, the head of the board, told a meeting in the capital Ankara about the planned center late Thursday.

The center comes amid a new international focus on the city, sacred to the three Abrahamic faiths. The controversy over access to the city’s al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the internationally condemned U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital have spurred new interest in the city.



Related istanbul university jerusalem research
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey China discuss bilateral economic cooperation
Turkey, China discuss bilateral economic cooperation

Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci pays one-day visit to Chinese capital Beijing
Turkish police arrest 19 PKK-linked terrorists
Turkish police arrest 19 PKK-linked terrorists

Among arrested were district heads of Peoples' Democratic Party, Democratic Regions Party  
Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center
Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center

New center at Marmara university to produce scholarship exploring facts about city sacred to 3 faiths
Senior MP 'Nobody should test Turkey's resolve'
Senior MP: 'Nobody should test Turkey's resolve'

Ruling AK Party's senior Deputy Ramazan Can calls on US to keep its promises to Turkey about the terrorist PYD/PKK in Syria
Turkish Free Syrian forces capture villages in W Afrin
Turkish, Free Syrian forces capture villages in W.Afrin

Operation Olive Branch in full force as villages of Nesriyya, Dukkan in Afrin, northwestern Syria cleared of PYD/PKK
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op

Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op

Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad

Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade

While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
2 soldiers killed in Turkey s Afrin operation
2 soldiers killed in Turkey’s Afrin operation

Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Turkish Russian Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul
Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul

Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Turkey s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks

Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Turkey Former top judiciary official arrested
Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested

Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO

News

Turkish universities rank high on new Times list
Turkish universities rank high on new Times list

Istanbul University restores Ottoman monogram above its gates
Istanbul University restores Ottoman monogram above its gates






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 