Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:30, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Turkey
16:02, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish police arrest 19 PKK-linked terrorists
Turkish police arrest 19 PKK-linked terrorists

Among arrested were district heads of Peoples' Democratic Party, Democratic Regions Party  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police have arrested a total of 19 suspects in northwestern Turkey for their alleged links to PKK terrorist group, a police official said on Friday.

The counter-terrorism operation was conducted to arrest 21 suspects, who are accused of making terror propaganda on the social media in Kocaeli province, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Among the arrested were district heads of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and Democratic Regions Party (DBP), the official added.

Police seized pictures of the PKK head Abdullah Ocalan as well as posters praising PYD-YPG, according to the source. 

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.

On Jan.20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK -- a Syrian affiliated group of PKK -- and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin.

The Turkish General Staff has said the Afrin operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protecting the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

It said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law.

The military also said "utmost diligence" was shown to avoid collateral damage to civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Bashar Assad regime left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey China discuss bilateral economic cooperation
Turkey, China discuss bilateral economic cooperation

Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci pays one-day visit to Chinese capital Beijing
Turkish police arrest 19 PKK-linked terrorists
Turkish police arrest 19 PKK-linked terrorists

Among arrested were district heads of Peoples' Democratic Party, Democratic Regions Party  
Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center
Istanbul university to host Jerusalem research center

New center at Marmara university to produce scholarship exploring facts about city sacred to 3 faiths
Senior MP 'Nobody should test Turkey's resolve'
Senior MP: 'Nobody should test Turkey's resolve'

Ruling AK Party's senior Deputy Ramazan Can calls on US to keep its promises to Turkey about the terrorist PYD/PKK in Syria
Turkish Free Syrian forces capture villages in W Afrin
Turkish, Free Syrian forces capture villages in W.Afrin

Operation Olive Branch in full force as villages of Nesriyya, Dukkan in Afrin, northwestern Syria cleared of PYD/PKK
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op
Turkey's EU minister slams French remarks on Syrian op

Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
More than 350 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists
Chinese official says Turkey attracts tourists

China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op
Asylum-seekers in Turkey want to take part in Afrin op

Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation
Turkey puts 2nd floating LNG unit into operation

With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad
Erdogan rejects opposition call for contact with Assad

Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
Turkey spent 154B on smoking over last decade
Turkey spent $154B on smoking over last decade

While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
2 soldiers killed in Turkey s Afrin operation
2 soldiers killed in Turkey’s Afrin operation

Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Turkish Russian Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul
Turkish, Russian, Iranian leaders to meet in Istanbul

Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Turkey s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks

Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Turkey Former top judiciary official arrested
Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested

Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 