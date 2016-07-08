Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:30, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Middle East
16:38, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
France urges end to deadly airstrikes in Syria
France urges end to deadly airstrikes in Syria

French defense minister voices concern over intensified regime attacks on civilians in Damascus suburb and Idlib province

World Bulletin / News Desk

France’s defense minister on Friday expressed grave concern over intensified airstrikes by the Assad regime and Russian forces in Syria, urging them to stop their attacks on civilians.

Speaking to France Inter Radio, Florence Parly said that they are very worried about the attacks on civilians in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the northwestern province of Idlib, adding: “Of course, we want these attacks to be stopped. We demanded it several times.”

Decrying the attacks on civilians, Parly said: “These attacks are unacceptable in terms of violence and consequences to the people.”

Parly also called for the opening of humanitarian corridors.

Syrian regime forces have been carrying out intensified airstrikes on both areas in recent days, killing dozens of civilians and injuring hundreds more.

Located on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, Eastern Ghouta was declared a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are forbidden.

The Syrian regime, however, has repeatedly violated its status and targeted residential areas in the city, killing over 500 people and leaving around 2,000 others injured since the turn of the year.

Home to roughly 400,000 residents, Eastern Ghouta has remained under a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

Moreover, Idlib also falls within the same network of de-escalation zones, endorsed by Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

Controlled largely by anti-regime groups, Idlib has been the target of intense airstrikes for the last two months. In January alone, 211 civilians were killed in the province while another 1,447 were injured.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

While UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, regime officials say the death toll is closer to 10,000. 

 


Related syria France
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian injured in W Bank clashes with Israel army
Palestinian injured in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements

Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  

News

UN: Northwestern Syria continues to feel toll
UN Northwestern Syria continues to feel toll

UN concerned over mounting civilian deaths in Syria
UN concerned over mounting civilian deaths in Syria

Moscow accuses US of planning to partition Syria
Moscow accuses US of planning to partition Syria

Israel strikes military site near Damascus: Syria
Israel strikes military site near Damascus Syria

Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E. Ghouta
Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E Ghouta

US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

France: 5 dead in military helicopter crash
France 5 dead in military helicopter crash

France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

24 states endorse Paris plan to fight chemical weapons
24 states endorse Paris plan to fight chemical weapons

France: Man jailed over 2015 plot to attack naval base
France Man jailed over 2015 plot to attack naval base

France hit by torrential rains, floods
France hit by torrential rains floods

France imposes sanctions over chemical weapons
France imposes sanctions over chemical weapons






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 