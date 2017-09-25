Turkey, China discuss bilateral economic cooperation

World Bulletin / News Desk
Tufenkci said the rapid economic development of Turkey and China has a "significant" impact on the bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.
He noted the bilateral trade volume between Ankara and Beijing increased to $27 billion in 2016 from $14 billion in 2009.
Speaking about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project, which connects the Central Asian states to Europe's railroad network via an alternative route, Tufenkci said: "After the completion of this project, we will be able to link China and England with the shortest and fastest way."
He added production and consumption centers will be connected to each other with this project.
Yu said the bilateral trade increased by 12 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.
He expects Turkey to bring its light industry products to China and said Beijing would be pleased with strengthening cooperation among the institutions of two countries.
Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci pays one-day visit to Chinese capital Beijing
Among arrested were district heads of Peoples' Democratic Party, Democratic Regions Party
New center at Marmara university to produce scholarship exploring facts about city sacred to 3 faiths
Ruling AK Party's senior Deputy Ramazan Can calls on US to keep its promises to Turkey about the terrorist PYD/PKK in Syria
Operation Olive Branch in full force as villages of Nesriyya, Dukkan in Afrin, northwestern Syria cleared of PYD/PKK
Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi
Hami Aksoy says Afrin operation 'is preventing the addition of a new war to the war in Syria' not targeting civilians
Mehmet Kaya, former secretary general of Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, suspected of being linked to FETO