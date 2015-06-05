Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
04:31, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Balkans
17:30, 09 February 2018 Friday

  • Share
Macedonian PM Zaev to visit Turkey for bilateral talks
Macedonian PM Zaev to visit Turkey for bilateral talks

Zaev to visit Turkey on Feb. 11-12 on invitation of his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim

World Bulletin / News Desk

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey to discuss regional and bilateral issues, the Turkish Prime Ministry said Friday.

Zaev will visit Turkey on Feb. 11-12 on the invitation of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, according to a statement.

During the visit, bilateral and regional issues will be discussed between leaders and delegations of both countries, the statement added.  

The prime ministry reiterated the strong bond it shares with Macedonia.

"One of the most fundamental elements of the strong brotherhood between the two countries is our compatriots living in Macedonia," it said.

The statement also expressed Ankara’s support to Macedonia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions for peace and stability in the country as well as in Balkans.



Related Macedonia Zoran Zaev
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Palestinian injured in W Bank clashes with Israel army
Palestinian injured in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements

Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  

News

Macedonia PM pays first-ever visit to Kosovo
Macedonia PM pays first-ever visit to Kosovo

Macedonia's SDSM Celebrates Local Election Victory
Macedonia's SDSM Celebrates Local Election Victory

Macedonia voted the new government
Macedonia voted the new government

Macedonia opposition urges peaceful transfer of power
Macedonia opposition urges peaceful transfer of power

Macedonia Social Democrats name leader as PM candidate
Macedonia Social Democrats name leader as PM candidate

Macedonian opposition leader will attend EU
Macedonian opposition leader will attend EU

Athens wants 'untranslatable' name for Macedonia
Athens wants 'untranslatable' name for Macedonia

Greek hardliners plan mass protest over Macedonia name row
Greek hardliners plan mass protest over Macedonia name row

In Greece, nationalists seek momentum amid Macedonia talks
In Greece nationalists seek momentum amid Macedonia talks

Turkish agency supports Macedonian university
Turkish agency supports Macedonian university

How do people spend their time in those countries?
How do people spend their time in those countries






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 