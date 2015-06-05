Macedonian PM Zaev to visit Turkey for bilateral talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Zaev will visit Turkey on Feb. 11-12 on the invitation of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, according to a statement.
During the visit, bilateral and regional issues will be discussed between leaders and delegations of both countries, the statement added.
The prime ministry reiterated the strong bond it shares with Macedonia.
"One of the most fundamental elements of the strong brotherhood between the two countries is our compatriots living in Macedonia," it said.
The statement also expressed Ankara’s support to Macedonia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions for peace and stability in the country as well as in Balkans.
