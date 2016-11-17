Palestinian injured in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

World Bulletin / News Desk
Clashes erupted in the village of Mazraa al-Gharbiya north of Ramallah in the central West Bank, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the area.
Confrontations erupted after village residents were threatened with having their land confiscated to make way for Israeli settlement units.
Israeli soldiers used teargas, rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse the angry Palestinians.
In Nablus, meanwhile, clashes broke out near the town of Beita between dozens of Palestinian youths and Israeli troops.
The Israeli army, which has since sealed the town’s western entrance, used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the young Palestinians.
Palestinian factions have called for demonstrations and marches across the West Bank to protest the murder earlier this week of a young Hamas member accused of killing a Jewish settler near Nablus last month.
Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident