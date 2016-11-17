Palestinian injured in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian youth was injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Nablus.

Clashes erupted in the village of Mazraa al-Gharbiya north of Ramallah in the central West Bank, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the area.

Confrontations erupted after village residents were threatened with having their land confiscated to make way for Israeli settlement units.

Israeli soldiers used teargas, rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse the angry Palestinians.

In Nablus, meanwhile, clashes broke out near the town of Beita between dozens of Palestinian youths and Israeli troops.

The Israeli army, which has since sealed the town’s western entrance, used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the young Palestinians.

Palestinian factions have called for demonstrations and marches across the West Bank to protest the murder earlier this week of a young Hamas member accused of killing a Jewish settler near Nablus last month.